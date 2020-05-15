4 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in West Bengal

4 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in West BengalPTI | Suri | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:39 IST
Four persons were killed and three others injured after they were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday, police said. The four men were working at a field in the Mallarpur area during heavy rain when the lightning struck.
They were declared dead when taken to a healthcare centre, a police officer said. The deceased were all aged between 23-30 years.
Three others, who were nearby, were injured in the lightning strike and admitted to the Rampurhat hospital, the police officer said. Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lashed different parts of the district, including Bolpur.
