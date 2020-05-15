4 trains to ferry migrant workers to Bihar from Greater Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has said that four trains will ferry registered migrant workers and labourers to Bihar from Greater Noida on Saturday amid the lockdown. District Magistrate Suhas L Y in a press note said that only those who have enrolled themselves on the Jansunwai portal will be allowed to board these trains.

"Those registered will get detailed notification about the travel on their phone through SMS which will be valid as the ticket for the journey," the press note read. Two trains will leave for Aurangabad and Sasaram from the Dadri railway station, while the other two will leave for Buxar and Siwan from the Dankaur railway station. (ANI)