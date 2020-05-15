AP tractor-trolley electrocution incident toll rises to ten

The death toll in the tractor-trolley electrocution incident in Andhra Pradesh has risen to ten with one person succumbing to injuries, police said on Friday. Driver of the vehicle died at a hospital on Thursday night hours after the accident, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said.

Nine people, including seven women, were electrocuted to death and two others injured on Thursday when a live wire fell on them after the tractor-trolley carrying 23 people hit an electricity pole near Machavaram village in Prakasam district. The injured were admitted to a hospital where driver N Chenchaiah died without responding to treatment, police said.

The victims were returning after work in chilly plantations when the mishap occurred, police had said. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths and had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.