Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP tractor-trolley electrocution incident toll rises to ten

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:32 IST
AP tractor-trolley electrocution incident toll rises to ten

The death toll in the tractor-trolley electrocution incident in Andhra Pradesh has risen to ten with one person succumbing to injuries, police said on Friday. Driver of the vehicle died at a hospital on Thursday night hours after the accident, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said.

Nine people, including seven women, were electrocuted to death and two others injured on Thursday when a live wire fell on them after the tractor-trolley carrying 23 people hit an electricity pole near Machavaram village in Prakasam district. The injured were admitted to a hospital where driver N Chenchaiah died without responding to treatment, police said.

The victims were returning after work in chilly plantations when the mishap occurred, police had said. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the deaths and had announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: New York Governor says state's 5 regions can begin phased reopening after May 15

Five regions in New York State can begin a phased reopening when the shutdown orders expire on Friday, allowing construction, manufacturing and curbside retail businesses to commence operations after remaining closed for nearly two months d...

UK urges Myanmar military to extend cease-fire, citing virus

The United Kingdom has urged Myanmars military to extend its recently announced cease-fire to include the escalating conflict in northern Rakhine and Chin states where civilians are suffering a heavy toll at the time of the coronavirus pand...

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGos biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia....

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans U.S. entry in major play

IKEAs shopping malls business, one of the worlds biggest, is looking to enter the United States in the next couple of years and is in talks to snap up central properties in major cities, its boss told Reuters.Gerard Groener, managing direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020