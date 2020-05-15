Goa govt scales up COVID-19 testing at GMCH

Following the detection of eight COVID-19 cases in the state, the Goa government scaled up its testing facility at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said a state-of-the-art machine has been installed at the GMCH that can test up to 480 swab samples in a day.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "Grateful to CM @DrPramodPSawant for sanctioning latest Abbott m2000 PCR on our request at GMC, which can conduct up to 480 tests in 24 hours." The machine will scale up the scope of testing in the state, he added. The coastal state, which was declared a green zone on May 1, recorded eight fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of days.