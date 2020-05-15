Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:21 IST
Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, a delay of four days as compared to its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season from June to September. According to the normal onset date, monsoon makes arrival in Kerala on June 1. "The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on June 5 with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said. The monsoon is likely to arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar islands by May 16, six days before its new onset date of May 22 due to a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Even last year, the monsoon had reached the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago on May 18, two days ahead of its then normal onset date of May 20. But due to its sluggish pace, it reached Kerala on June 8. It covered the entire country by July 19

According to the IMD forecast, monsoon is likely to be normal this year. The country receives 75 percent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon from June to September. It is not only crucial for farming in the country, but also for replenishing reservoirs, and more importantly to the economy which is still largely dependent on agriculture. Northeast monsoon is another phenomenon that brings rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, parts of Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh from October to December. From this year, the IMD has also revised the dates of onset and withdrawal dates of the monsoon for several parts of the country based on the data from 1960 to 2019. The previous dates were based on the data from 1901 to 1940. However, the onset date for monsoon over Kerala, which is June 1, remains unchanged In states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, monsoon will be delayed by 3-7 days compared to the existing normal dates

For the national capital, the new normal onset date for monsoon has been revised from June 23 to June 27 -- a delay of four days. Similarly, dates have been revised for Mumbai and Kolkata from June 10 to 11, and for Chennai from June 1 to 4. However, over extreme northwest India, the monsoon will arrive a little earlier, on July 8, as compared to the existing date of July 15. The new date for monsoon withdrawal from south India is October 15.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Gloucester coach Ackermann leaves for Japan

Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is leaving the English Premiership club to join Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, it was announced on Friday. The 49-year-old South African has spent three years with Gloucester, taking them to the fi...

India's foodgrains production to touch record 295.67 MT in 2019-20 crop year

Indias foodgrains production is estimated to touch a record 295.67 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year -- the fourth consecutive year that the country has witnessed record production -- buoyed by good rains, according to Agriculture Ministry...

Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers for village fair in K'taka

Flouting all social distancing norms, people gathered in large numbers for a village temple fair in Karnatakas Ramanagara district. On Thursday, people in large numbers came out on a road to participate in the fair. Attendees took permissio...

Harley-Davidson launches home delivery of bikes

Cult bike maker Harley-Davidson on Friday said it has launched home delivery for its motorcycles besides extending service warranties in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Continuing with contactless services, the company has form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020