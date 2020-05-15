Planning Board to prepare roadmap to revive Odisha's economy

The Planning Board in Odisha has decided to prepare a roadmap focusing on MSME, agriculture and allied sectors to expedite economic activities, which have been affected during the lockdown, an official said on Friday. The document will be prepared after consulting with the scientists, social activists, economists and senior officials, the state Planning Board's Vice Chairperson Sanjay Das Burma said.

"The report will be prepared focusing on agriculture and allied industries, MSME, public health and tourism sectors. Views of people from different sectors will also be taken into consideration," he said. The decision was taken in a meeting of the board members on Thursday, he said.

The meeting was attended by Development Commissioner- cum-Additional Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, Planning and Coordination department's Special Secretary Gopabandhu Satpathy and Secretary Abhaya Kumar Mohanty and Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies Director Prof Srijit Mishra. "The Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies will function as the nodal agency and prepare a detailed report on different aspects so that the economy can be revived at the earliest," he said.