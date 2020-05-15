Debesh Roy broke set patterns in fiction writing: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condoled the death of veteran Bengali writer Debesh Roy describing him as one who broke set patterns in fiction writing. In a statement, Banerjee expressed her grief over the death of Roy on Thursday night and said the void after his demise will never be filled.

"In Bengali literature, Roy was known as a writer who broke set patterns in the world of fictions. He got Sahitya Akademi award for Teesta Parer Britanto. His other memorable works include Borisaler Jogen Mondal, Jajati, Manush Khun Kore Keno, Somoy Asomyer Britwanto, Logon Gandhar etc. "He brought out the life story of a dalit leader in Borishaler Jogen Mondal in epic form," Banerjee said in her message tracing the literary contributions of Roy.

She expressed her heartfelt grief to the family of the deceased and his readers. Roy died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday night at the age of 84 after being admitted there for treatment of old age related ailments like sodium potassium imbalance, sugar problem and breathing problem, his family members said.

The CM also expressed grief over the death of Padma Bhushan recipient, eminent writer and Bangladeshs National Professor Anisuzzaman at Dhaka on Thursday. Anusuzzaman was the recipient of honours like Padmabhusan, Ananda Puraskar and Jagattarini medal by Calcutta University among many other laurels, Banerjee said and offered her condolences to his family and countless followers across borders.

She also dwelt on Anusuzzaman's role in the 1971 liberation war and the battle for mother tongue in Bangladesh.