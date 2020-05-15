Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leh-Manali highway likely to be reopened on May 18: BRO

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:33 IST
Leh-Manali highway likely to be reopened on May 18: BRO

The 490-km Leh-Manali highway, which connects Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh, is expected to be reopened for traffic on May 18 as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed the snow clearance work on the strategic road, officials said on Friday. Project Himank and Project Deepak of the BRO have cleared snow from 16,050 ft high Baralacha Pass and 17,480 ft high Tanglang La Pass, which are considered the most challenging stretches for snow clearing teams, they said.

Snow accumulation in these sectors was over 35 feet at some places and has an average height of 15 feet, the officials said. BRO personnel of 111 RCC of 753 TF from Himank and 70 RCC of 38 TF from Deepak had a tough time clearing snow in these high altitude sectors. They braved odds like bone-chilling winds and threat of avalanches, they said.

According to the officials, due to the untiring efforts of BRO personnel, the highway will be reopened a month before it was thrown open for traffic last year, which is a great achievement considering the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The snow clearing work on the strategic road continued with the workforce taking due precautions and safeguards, they said.

Ladakh, which remains cut off from the mainland for over five months in winters, has two primary access roads -- the national highway from Srinagar over the 11,570 ft high Zoji La between Sonamarg and Kargil, and the Leh-Manali road..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020