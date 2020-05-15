Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong alleges corruption in PM-Kisan in Assam, urges Modi for CBI probe

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:52 IST
Cong alleges corruption in PM-Kisan in Assam, urges Modi for CBI probe

State Congress chief Ripun Bora on Friday alleged large-scale corruption in the implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme in Assam and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into it. Bora claimed serious anomalies have been found in the selection of beneficiaries of the scheme.

"I have written to the prime minister demanding a CBI probe as in most cases genuine farmers have not been selected but government employees, businessman and economically sound people were selected as beneficiaries," he said. Under the scheme, 31 lakh farmers in Assam were targeted to benefit with a cash grant of Rs 6,000 given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each by way of bank transfer.

The panchayat representatives who were entrusted to prepare the list of beneficiaries have included their own names and that of their kith and kin, Bora alleged. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora have earlier admitted that anomalies have taken place and some officials have been suspended.

In Nalbari district, an FIR was filed against the district agriculture officer. The Congress also demanded that the state government submits a 'White Paper' on the losses incurred by various sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, poultry, dairy and horticulture during the lockdown and ensure that the affected people are adequately compensated.

"Coronavirus is not going to end soon and we will have to co-exist with it. It is the responsibility of the state government to revive the economy and provide relief to the people severely affected by the lockdown," Bora said. He also welcomed the prime minister's appeal to the people to be self-reliant by producing, consuming and using local goods.

"The prime minister should take the initiative to restart the two closed paper mills at Nagaon and Cachar, which was also an election promise by him. We can produce paper locally and at the same time save thousands and thousands of employees and their families," he said. Bora further urged the state government to bring back all residents, particularly migrant workers, students, patients and pilgrims, who are stranded in other states as early as possible.

The Congress has approached the state government for permission to enable 400 workers from West Bengal who are currently in Assam return, he said. A few people from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh are also stranded in Assam and efforts are being made to send them back, Bora added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020