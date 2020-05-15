Lockdown: Tobacco products worth Rs 5.12 lakh seized, 1 held

Tobacco products worth Rs 5.12lakh were seized on Thursday evening in Nalasopara area ofPalghar district amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirusoutbreak, police said

The seizure was made near Dhaniv Baug Lake from atempo coming from Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, a Valiv policestation official said

"One person has been arrested. We have seized tobaccoproducts worth Rs 5.12 lakh," he said.