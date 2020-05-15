Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prohibitory orders withdrawn in clash-hit Hooghly dist of Bengal, Internet partially restored

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:22 IST
Prohibitory orders withdrawn in clash-hit Hooghly dist of Bengal, Internet partially restored

The administration in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday withdrew the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the clash-hit areas of Telinipara, Chandannagar and Sreerampore after the situation there improved considerably, a senior police officer said. Internet services have also been restored in parts of the district, he said.

"There has been no report of violence in the district since Thursday. We have revoked (prohibitory orders under) section 144 of the CrPc as the situation has improved. Internet services have been partially restored," Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir told PTI. Devotees offered the Friday namaz in the district, maintaining lockdown protocol, he said.

"A few shops and marketplaces resumed business in the morning, adhering to social-distancing norms," Kabir said. Police, however, would continue to patrol the Telinipara area, the epicentre of the clashes, he added.

A senior district official said Internet services would be restored phase-wise in the remaining areas. "Earlier, it was decided that the Internet suspension would continue till May 17, but now, after evaluating the situation, we allowed its restoration in certain areas. We will soon take a call on phase-wise restoration of Internet services in other parts of the district," the official said.

Clashes had erupted in the Telinipara area last week after members of a community were allegedly taunted and addressed as "corona" by a handful of people belonging to another group. Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked in Telinipara and its adjoining Chandannagar and Sreerampore areas, following which police lathicharged the trouble-mongers to bring the situation under control. At least 129 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week said no one involved in the clashes would be spared and stern action would be taken against the guilty..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Fearing second wave, China's Wuhan ramps up coronavirus tests

Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces the threat of a second wave of inf...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

ANALYSIS-After coronabonds, EU heads for clash over "corona" tax in next budget

After a row over joint borrowing to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic, the European Union looks set to clash over whether governments should assign new tax revenues to the EU to help finance a recovery from the pandemic-induced recess...

Actors, filmmakers support digital release of films

A host of Bollywood actors and filmmakers have backed the decision of the makers of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi to directly release their films on the streaming platform. The move to release the two films on Amazon Prime Video has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020