Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM orders setting up thana-level teams to ensure migrant workers don’t travel on foot

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:36 IST
CM orders setting up thana-level teams to ensure migrant workers don’t travel on foot

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed state officials to set up police station-level teams to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode. The chief minister gave this direction amid rising cases of migrants losing their lives in road accidents while marching back home.

Holding a review meeting of the lockdown situation with senior officers, Adityanath also asked authorities to take strict action against trucks and other unsafe vehicles carrying migrant workers. Stressing that state government was sensitive towards the plight of workers and labourers, the chief minister said arrangements are being made to ensure that migrants could return home safely.

Instructing state government employees to adopt a sympathetic attitude towards migrant workers and extend all possible help to them, he said as soon as they enter the state, they should be provided with food and water and should be screened before being sent on their onward journey. It is the responsibility of the district administration to provide all facilities to migrants and any laxity in this would not be tolerated, the CM told officials.

He also asked officials to contact police chiefs concerned states to request them not to allow any migrant worker to embark on a journey by truck and ensure that they use bus or train for it. Adityanath also asked district authorities to make arrangement for adequate number of buses to take migrants coming through trains to their home districts In case, buses of UPSRTC are not available, private buses or those of schools could also be used while providing necessary protective equipments like masks, gloves, sanitizers to drivers, conductors and security personnel deployed in these buses, he said.

In view of the large number of migrant workers returning to the state, the chief minister also asked for strengthening the quarantine centres and community kitchens while ensuring that non-vegetarian food or intoxicating drinks were not used in quarantine centres. The chief minister has also directed for increasing police patrolling and ensuring strict compliance of lockdown, social distancing and regular review of the situation, the spokesman said.

The chief minister has also asked for running adequate number of trains from Delhi and NCR, the spokesman said. Adityanath has also directed for evaluating the availability of workers in Noida and Greater Noida for restarting industrial units there, the spokesman said, adding he also asked for encouraging women self help groups for making and selling face masks.

Referring to the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country self- reliant and dealing with the situation arising out of the COVID-19, the chief minister said he would soon hold a meeting with senior officials soon to discuss how to effectively implement it in UP for MSME, power sector, migrant workers and farmers. For providing loan to street vendors under the package, a loan ‘mela’ should be organised, the chief minister added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Spain plans to side-step EU bailout fund - sources

Spain plans to avoid using cheap European Union bailout funds in all but a worst-case scenario in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, joining Italy in deeming it a politically unpopular option, sources told Reuters. The EU is offeri...

UPDATE 5-Fearing second wave, China's Wuhan ramps up coronavirus tests

Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces the threat of a second wave of inf...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

ANALYSIS-After coronabonds, EU heads for clash over "corona" tax in next budget

After a row over joint borrowing to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic, the European Union looks set to clash over whether governments should assign new tax revenues to the EU to help finance a recovery from the pandemic-induced recess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020