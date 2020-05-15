Left Menu
All Mysuru COVID-19 patients cured, discharged

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:18 IST
Amid the coronavirus spread in the country, there is some news to cheer from Karnataka's Mysuru district, a hotspot, with all 90 patients having fully recovered and discharged. "All the 90 COVID-19 positive patients from Mysore District Hospital have been discharged without single mortality.

Thank you for all the support," the Health Department said in a brief statement on Friday. Sharing the joy, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Glad to inform that all 90 COVID19 positive patients in Mysuru Dist Hospital have recovered.

Thanks to doctors, nurses & all CoronaWarriors who worked tirelessly to make this possible.With people support, we can win this fight against Corona." District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr R Venkatesh told PTI there were 74 cases in Nanjangud, which were related to a pharmaceutical company Jubilant Life Sciences. Then there were 10 Tablighis who had not attended the Delhi event but were roaming in Bannur,he said.

There were two international travellers and their primary and secondary contacts, all put together 90 cases, Venkatesh said. The sleepy town of Nanjangud in the district came into the limelight when one after another 74 cases of COVID-19 came to the fore.

District In Charge Minister of Mysuru S T Somashekar, who holds the cooperation portfolio, cited three reasons for the infection spreading. Speaking to reporters recently, Somashekar had said, "There could be three reasons.

First is that a 10-member team of foreigners had come to Jubilant(pharmaceutical company Jubilant Life Sciences) Second is that a team of auditors had come from Delhi and the third is that there was an employee of Jubilant who is learnt to have attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi." According to Venkatesh, an extensive survey was done in the entire area making sure that every COVID-19 case was traced. "We conducted an extensive survey in Mysuru and Nanjangud.The containment was very good. The containment at the buffer zone is very important, which should be followed," he said.

While it is believed that people above 50 years and those having medical history are the most vulnerable, the doctors made a point that all of them were cured completely. There were two patients having Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) while four patients were above 50, Venkatesh said.

"The treatment method of young and old is different. Their response to treatment is very important," he pointed out.

The district authorities have now taken up a task of second round of survey, focusing on patients with medical history. "This is our second phase of survey.If we succeed, then there will be no positive cases in the district," Venkatesh added.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

