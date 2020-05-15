Left Menu
MP: constable injured in naxal attack in Balaghat district

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:35 IST
MP: constable injured in naxal attack in Balaghat district

A head constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police's special `Hawk Force' was injured in a naxal attack in Balaghat district on Friday morning, an official said. The attack took place near Thakur Tola village under Hatta Police Station limits, he said.

"Naxalites ambushed our search party, in which a constable of Hawk force sustained a bullet injury. He is out of danger. A large-scale search operation has been launched in the area," said district superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari. Lanji Sub Divisional Officer of Police Nitesh Bhargava said the search party of 20 personnel had left from Godri police post.

Head constable Lokendra Singh sustained a bullet injury as naxals opened fire on a hillock near village Thakur Tola, about five km from the police post, Bhargava said. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gondia and underwent a surgery, he said.

