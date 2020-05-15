Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJB, MCDs to jointly collect water samples this summer; independent agency to test them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:11 IST
DJB, MCDs to jointly collect water samples this summer; independent agency to test them
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Following a controversy over the quality of drinking water in the national capital last year, the Delhi Jal Board will collect water samples along with municipal corporations and these will be tested by a reputed agency like the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). In November last year, the Centre and the city government traded allegations after Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards (BIS) report which said water samples collected from 11 places in the city failed quality tests on 19 parameters.

The water utility in its "Summer Action Plan" released on Friday said, "During the summer, joint sampling along with the Health Department of MCDs will be carried out to ensure supply of quality water as per the standards." An outside reputed agency like NEERI will be associated for testing of water samples, it said. "For ensuring that the water being supplied is potable, wholesome and meets prescribed drinking water standards as per BIS, all the eight zonal laboratories (of the DJB) have been geared up for intensive checking of water samples at the customers' end," it said.

The utility said steps will be taken for "intensive as well as extensive" water quality surveillance. The DJB said additional vehicles and staff will be deployed to enhance the collection of samples and water quality monitoring in its entire network during the summer.

Following the controversy over water quality in the city last year, the DJB collected over 42,000 water samples during a 10-day special drive and claimed that "more than 98 percent of them were fit for drinking". According to the World Health Organisation, one sample is collected per 10,000 people.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

Scientists and researchers are working at breakneck speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.Tra...

U.S. House aims to pass $3 trillion Democratic coronavirus bill rejected by Republicans

The U.S. House of Representatives was set on Friday to debate and vote on a 3 trillion Democratic bill aimed at easing the human and economic toll of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 Americans and shut down much of the economy....

U.S.-China trade deal not falling apart -White House adviser

The U.S.-China trade deal reached in January is absolutely not falling apart and the two countries are still working on trade, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Kudlow told reporters at the White House the trade deal is contin...

Leopard spotted on city outskirts escapes to forest area

Hyderabad, May 15 PTI A leopard, which was spotted on a road on the city outskirts triggering panic among local residents and motorists, has moved to a nearby forest area, Telangana forest officials said on Friday. The forest personnel cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020