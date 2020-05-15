Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab reports 13 more COVID-19 cases today

As many as 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday in Punjab, taking the total count in the State to 1,932.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:13 IST
Punjab reports 13 more COVID-19 cases today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 13 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday in Punjab, taking the total count in the State to 1,932.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has reached 1,932 after 13 more people tested positive today. The number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,595 and 32 respectively," reads an official statement released by the Health Department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 recovered/migrated and 2,649 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland's Fianna Fail aims to complete government talks by end-May

The leader of one of the three parties negotiating to form a new government in Ireland hopes to agree a policy programme by the end of May for members to vote on and end a months-long political deadlock that has been overshadowed by the cor...

FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties

Left parties on Friday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans economic package for the agricultural sector would do nothing to help farmers in distress and is yet another mega repackaging. Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche...

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020