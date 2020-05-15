Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB approves six trains to take migrants back home from Rajasthan: Official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST
WB approves six trains to take migrants back home from Rajasthan: Official

West Bengal has approved six trains to take migrants from the state back home from Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.  These trains will take the residents of different districts of West Bengal from Rajasthan from May 18 to June 3, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner K C Verma said. The first train approved by the West Bengal government to take workers from Rajasthan will leave Pali district on May 18, he said. The officer said after this, on May 20, 28 and 30, three trains from Jaipur will depart for West Bengal. The remaining two trains will leave from Jaipur on June 1 and June 3 with workers and other migrants from Bengal.

Verma asked the migrant workers from West Bengal to get their registration done soon so that they can be systematically sent on these trains. He said trains are also being operated continuously for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Verma has urged the workers going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to get their registration done as soon as possible so that they can be sent to their destinations through these trains. The divisional commissioner said that continuous arrangements of resources are being made for the workers. He urged all the workers going to other states to wait in camps till the arrangements are made.

On Friday, 102 workers going to Uttar Pradesh were sent to Hathras through Bharatpur on buses from a camp in Dausa. Similarly, 195 workers of Uttar Pradesh were sent in five buses from camps in Bassi, Verma said. He said that a train with more than 1,300 people left for Haridwar at 8 pm and another train having 350 passengers has left for Saharanpur.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah holds meeting with MHA officials ahead of announcement of lockdown 4.0 guidelines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held several meetings with his ministrys officials ahead of the announcement of guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that begins from Monday, officials said. Shah, who w...

Property registration offices in Pune rural area to reopen

Property registration offices in non-containment zone areas in rural parts of Pune district will start functioning from May 18. A total of 18 registration offices in non-containment zone areas in Baramati, Shirur, Daund, Bhor, Velha, Indapu...

Ireland's Fianna Fail aims to complete government talks by end-May

The leader of one of the three parties negotiating to form a new government in Ireland hopes to agree a policy programme by the end of May for members to vote on and end a months-long political deadlock that has been overshadowed by the cor...

FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties

Left parties on Friday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans economic package for the agricultural sector would do nothing to help farmers in distress and is yet another mega repackaging. Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020