WB approves six trains to take migrants back home from Rajasthan: Official

West Bengal has approved six trains to take migrants from the state back home from Rajasthan, an official said on Friday. These trains will take the residents of different districts of West Bengal from Rajasthan from May 18 to June 3, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner K C Verma said. The first train approved by the West Bengal government to take workers from Rajasthan will leave Pali district on May 18, he said. The officer said after this, on May 20, 28 and 30, three trains from Jaipur will depart for West Bengal. The remaining two trains will leave from Jaipur on June 1 and June 3 with workers and other migrants from Bengal.

Verma asked the migrant workers from West Bengal to get their registration done soon so that they can be systematically sent on these trains. He said trains are also being operated continuously for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Verma has urged the workers going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to get their registration done as soon as possible so that they can be sent to their destinations through these trains. The divisional commissioner said that continuous arrangements of resources are being made for the workers. He urged all the workers going to other states to wait in camps till the arrangements are made.

On Friday, 102 workers going to Uttar Pradesh were sent to Hathras through Bharatpur on buses from a camp in Dausa. Similarly, 195 workers of Uttar Pradesh were sent in five buses from camps in Bassi, Verma said. He said that a train with more than 1,300 people left for Haridwar at 8 pm and another train having 350 passengers has left for Saharanpur.