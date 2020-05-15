Left Menu
3 migrant labourers dead, 14 hurt as truck hits two vehicles

PTI | Guna | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:38 IST
Three migrant labourers going to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra were killed and 14 others injured after a truck rammed into two vehicles on Guna bypass on the Agra-Mumbai national highway on Friday evening, a senior police official said. The speeding truck first collided head-on with the pick-up van carrying 15 migrant labourers before hitting another truck that was behind the van, Guna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said.

"Two labourers died on the spot, while the third one succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital. Twelve others travelling in the van were left injured," he said. "Besides them, two persons sitting in the truck that was behind the van, also suffered injuries in the accident.

All of them were admitted to the district hospital," the official said. Five of the injured are in a serious condition and were referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

Two of the deceased labourers belong to Ghazipur town in Uttar Pradesh and the third one is of Azamgarh town from the same state. They were identified as Mahesh Prajapati (35), Pramod Pal (24) and Deepak Prajapati (34), he added. On Thursday, eight migrant labourers were killed when an empty bus hit a truck carrying them to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. One more person had later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

