Golden Temple lights up on Guru Gaddi Diwas

Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated on the occasion of Guru Gaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind Singh, sixth Sikh guru. However, very few devotees including children visited the Golden Temple as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Today we all are praying that this disease should end as soon as possible," a devotee said. Speaking to ANI, Kawar Preet Singh Saluja said, "We offered prayers here today, then we carried out the Deep Mala. I also prayed that corona should end as soon as possible." (ANI)