TN Govt all set to scale up workforce strength to 50 per cent

Effective May 18, government offices in Tamil Nadu will function with an enhanced, half of its total workforce from the present 33 per cent and a six-day work week shall also kick in to offset lost work hours, authorities said on Friday. The strength of the government workforce, which was cut down to 33 per cent as part of lockdown measures will see 50 per cent employees working in batches including on Saturdays, a Government Order said.

Norms including social distancing will be continued to be followed in state offices. On May 18, when the fourth phase of the national lockdown becomes effective, apparently with more relaxations,the government offices also will scale up activities.

"From 18.05.2020, all government offices shall function with half the work force on any given day," the GO said. To compensate the working hours already lost, the government has introduced six-day work week including Saturdays.

All heads of offices, irrespective of level in the pay matrix shall attend office on all working days, the order said. The employees will take turns to work in batches and the first batch shall be on job on Monday and Tuesday and the second on Wednesday and Thursday and so on.

Staffers on off-duty must attend office if necessary at any point of time and "all officers / staff members shall always be available for official work and accessible through any electronic mode of communication."PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.