Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Govt all set to scale up workforce strength to 50 per cent

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:48 IST
TN Govt all set to scale up workforce strength to 50 per cent

Effective May 18, government offices in Tamil Nadu will function with an enhanced, half of its total workforce from the present 33 per cent and a six-day work week shall also kick in to offset lost work hours, authorities said on Friday. The strength of the government workforce, which was cut down to 33 per cent as part of lockdown measures will see 50 per cent employees working in batches including on Saturdays, a Government Order said.

Norms including social distancing will be continued to be followed in state offices. On May 18, when the fourth phase of the national lockdown becomes effective, apparently with more relaxations,the government offices also will scale up activities.

"From 18.05.2020, all government offices shall function with half the work force on any given day," the GO said. To compensate the working hours already lost, the government has introduced six-day work week including Saturdays.

All heads of offices, irrespective of level in the pay matrix shall attend office on all working days, the order said. The employees will take turns to work in batches and the first batch shall be on job on Monday and Tuesday and the second on Wednesday and Thursday and so on.

Staffers on off-duty must attend office if necessary at any point of time and "all officers / staff members shall always be available for official work and accessible through any electronic mode of communication."PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Architect of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme tells court he is 'kept prisoner'

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in global nuclear proliferation, has petitioned Pakistans top court to say he is being kept prisoner by government agencies and not allowed to pl...

UK may look into how care homes make Covid-19 deaths public

Britains health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday he may look into care homes approach to making coronavirus deaths public after authorities declined to disclose the number of deaths in individual care homes. Across the United Kingdom, t...

BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'

Shares in BT rose as much 9 on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times said Britains biggest broadband operator was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit. The company did not issue a denial to the stock market, b...

Business Briefs

Standard Chartered GBS commits Rs 3.4 cr towards COVID-19 relief Standard Chartered Global Business Services, the British balking majors service centre in India, on Friday committed Rs 3.4 crore towards COVID-19 relief in the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020