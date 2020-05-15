Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh 155 COVID-19 cases in UP, tally at 4,057; state reports 7 more deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:04 IST
Fresh 155 COVID-19 cases in UP, tally at 4,057; state reports 7 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported fresh 155 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 4,057, while seven more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 95, officials said. Jalaun, Mahoba, Mainpuri, G B Nagar and Moradabad districts reported a death each on Friday, while two people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Meerut, a release of the Health Department said.

"A total of 4,057 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,797 are active (in 72 districts) while 2,165 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery," it said. The state has reported 95 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

The maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 17 from Meerut, 10 from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad, Mathura and GB Nagar. Three deaths have been reported from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Mainpuri and Jhansi, and one each from Jalaun, Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, the release said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 4,878 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Thursday. He said the state is increasing the facility for pool testing of coronavirus samples. "Till now, a pool of five samples was made. Now it will be increased to a pool of 10 samples. As per the ICMR guidelines, it can go up to a pool of 25 samples," the officer said. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over three crore people have been surveyed by 75,006 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been provided required treatment," Prasad said.

COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh comprise 74.6 per cent men and 25.4 per cent women, he said. The Aaroga Setu app is effectively being used and alerts are sent to people.

"The health department teams are also calling people based on these alerts. Over 6,500 people were called and of them 14 have been tested and found positive," Prasad said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Venezuelan refugee counsellor hears ‘pain, anger and frustration’

A Venezuelan psychologist who moved to Peru as a refugee has been telling the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about the pain, anger and frustration that has been expressed by fellow displaced and local people he has counselled. David Marn Cabrera...

Architect of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme tells court he is 'kept prisoner'

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in global nuclear proliferation, has petitioned Pakistans top court to say he is being kept prisoner by government agencies and not allowed to pl...

UK may look into how care homes make Covid-19 deaths public

Britains health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday he may look into care homes approach to making coronavirus deaths public after authorities declined to disclose the number of deaths in individual care homes. Across the United Kingdom, t...

BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'

Shares in BT rose as much 9 on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times said Britains biggest broadband operator was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit. The company did not issue a denial to the stock market, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020