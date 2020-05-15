Fresh 155 COVID-19 cases in UP, tally at 4,057; state reports 7 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh reported fresh 155 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state's tally to 4,057, while seven more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 95, officials said. Jalaun, Mahoba, Mainpuri, G B Nagar and Moradabad districts reported a death each on Friday, while two people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Meerut, a release of the Health Department said.

"A total of 4,057 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,797 are active (in 72 districts) while 2,165 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery," it said. The state has reported 95 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

The maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 17 from Meerut, 10 from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad, Mathura and GB Nagar. Three deaths have been reported from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Mainpuri and Jhansi, and one each from Jalaun, Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, the release said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 4,878 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Thursday. He said the state is increasing the facility for pool testing of coronavirus samples. "Till now, a pool of five samples was made. Now it will be increased to a pool of 10 samples. As per the ICMR guidelines, it can go up to a pool of 25 samples," the officer said. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over three crore people have been surveyed by 75,006 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been provided required treatment," Prasad said.

COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh comprise 74.6 per cent men and 25.4 per cent women, he said. The Aaroga Setu app is effectively being used and alerts are sent to people.

"The health department teams are also calling people based on these alerts. Over 6,500 people were called and of them 14 have been tested and found positive," Prasad said..