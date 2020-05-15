Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: With 141 cases on Fri, Pune COVID-19 count now 3,567

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:09 IST
Maha: With 141 cases on Fri, Pune COVID-19 count now 3,567

The number of COVID-19 cases inPune district touched 3,567 on Friday with 141 new cases beingdetected in the last 24 hours, health officials said

With five deaths on Friday, the toll from theinfection reached 186, they added

"Of the 141 cases, 121 were reported in Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,106 patients. Fourcases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, which nowhas 184 cases. The number of cases in rural, civil hospitaland Pune Cantonment Board areas increased by 16, taking thenumber to 277 in these parts," an official said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Venezuelan refugee counsellor hears ‘pain, anger and frustration’

A Venezuelan psychologist who moved to Peru as a refugee has been telling the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about the pain, anger and frustration that has been expressed by fellow displaced and local people he has counselled. David Marn Cabrera...

Architect of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme tells court he is 'kept prisoner'

Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made international headlines in 2004 after publicly confessing his role in global nuclear proliferation, has petitioned Pakistans top court to say he is being kept prisoner by government agencies and not allowed to pl...

UK may look into how care homes make Covid-19 deaths public

Britains health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday he may look into care homes approach to making coronavirus deaths public after authorities declined to disclose the number of deaths in individual care homes. Across the United Kingdom, t...

BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'

Shares in BT rose as much 9 on Friday from decade lows after the Financial Times said Britains biggest broadband operator was in talks to sell a stake in its Openreach networks unit. The company did not issue a denial to the stock market, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020