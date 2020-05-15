Maha: With 141 cases on Fri, Pune COVID-19 count now 3,567

The number of COVID-19 cases inPune district touched 3,567 on Friday with 141 new cases beingdetected in the last 24 hours, health officials said

With five deaths on Friday, the toll from theinfection reached 186, they added

"Of the 141 cases, 121 were reported in Pune MunicipalCorporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,106 patients. Fourcases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, which nowhas 184 cases. The number of cases in rural, civil hospitaland Pune Cantonment Board areas increased by 16, taking thenumber to 277 in these parts," an official said.