Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:33 IST
FM's economic package for agri sector will do nothing to help farmers in distress: Left parties
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Left parties on Friday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's economic package for the agricultural sector would do nothing to help farmers in distress and is yet another "mega repackaging". Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. She said the package would also focus on infrastructure and building capacities in agriculture and allied activities.

"Agricultural distress was deepening even before the (COVID-19) pandemic. Rabi harvest is still not procured at MSP. Kharif sowing will begin in June. There's acute shortage of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs. This package doesn't even recognize this, let alone financially assisting farmers," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. "Mega repackaging once again. Part 3 of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package on agriculture deals more with post-COVID period rather than addressing the crisis itself and its devastating impact on rural India," he said.

Yechury said all the measures suggested by Sitharaman were mid term and long term. There were no immediate measures to provide relief, he claimed. "FM had no answers when asked what are the new expenditures! Obfuscation - Modi style," Yechury tweeted.

All India Kisan Sabha president Hannan Mollah also criticized the package and said that it was "conspiracy to permanently lockdown peasant agriculture". "The package on agriculture announced today by the finance minister is nothing but yet another great betrayal of peasantry. The package did not heed the demands of peasantry for immediate provision of Rs 7,500/ month to peasant and agriculture workers households, comprehensive loan waiver to free the peasant households from indebtedness among others," he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja also said that none of the measures announced could address the ground situation of hunger and joblessness. "Most of it ongoing schemes. Clear attempt to centralize powers in the hands of Union government. The package failed to address the current crisis, problem of migrants, daily wagers and the poor.How can India justify the hunger deaths?" asked Raja.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

Manfred: MLB financials will work, '20 season is played

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is confident owners and players will agree to return to work and play an 82-game regular-season schedule. But the commissioner cautioned any and all plans are dependent upon the coronavirus pan...

Bihar govt seeks extension of lockdown till end of May

The Bihar government has urged the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown till the end of this month besides keeping air and rail traffic, other than Shramik Special trains, suspended during the period, sources said here on Friday. The su...

Support stepped up for Rohingya camps as first COVID-19 infections are confirmed

After confirmation that the first cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in a vast and overcrowded refugee camp in Bangladesh, UN humanitarians on Friday announced additional measures and appealed for funds to prevent the disease ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020