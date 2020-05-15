Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by 'Shramik Special' trains

The government on Friday said that 12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by "Shramik Special" trains", which were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:26 IST
12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by 'Shramik Special' trains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday said that 12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by "Shramik Special" trains", which were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown. "Starting from just 4 trains on 1st May 2020, Indian Railways managed to operationalise more than 1,000 such Shram Shakti trains in less 15 days... It may be recalled that Shramik Trains began Operations with just around 5000 passengers on 1st May 2020. Till now more than 12 lacs passengers have reached their home states by these "Shramik Special" trains," an official release said.

On May 14, total 145 "Shramik Special" trains were operationalized from various states carrying more than 2.10 lakhs passengers back to their home States. "This is for the first time that on a single day, passenger count on Shramik trains crossed the 2 lac mark... It is worth mentioning that Railways' coordination with state governments is geared up to run upto 300 "Shramik Special" trains per day to transport more than 4 lacs stranded persons per day in its mission to take all the stranded migrants back home," the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls

Big technology companies that are reaping gains as result of increased reliance on online systems during the coronavirus crisis should work to increase access to the digital economy for all, the head of the IMF said on Friday. International...

Lovers kept apart by coronavirus reunited as border fence comes down

He happens to live in Switzerland. She happens to live in Germany. Before the coronavirus, that didnt mean much for Lukas and Leonie, a cross-border couple. Then suddenly, a fence was built between them and they were ordered to stay apart. ...

Colombia regulator to probe delivery apps for Mother's Day delays

Colombias commerce regulator said on Friday it will probe Mothers Day complaints that mobile applications Rappi, Uber Eats, iFood and Domicilios.com failed to deliver on time or at all, and had been slow in making refunds.Colombians have be...

Private creditors push back against blanket debt relief for Africa

Prominent emerging market creditors have set up a working group to help heavily-indebted African countries with the economic impact of COVID-19, but have criticized recent G20 calls for blanket debt relief. The Africa Private Creditor Worki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020