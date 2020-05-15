447 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu
As many as 447 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases to 9,674, said state's Health Department on Friday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-05-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 23:37 IST
The number of active COVID-19 case stands at 7,365 while 66 people have died due to the deadly virus.
India's COVID-19 count reached 81,970 including 51,401 active cases and 2,649 deaths. 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)
