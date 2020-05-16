Idols desecrated in UP temple; FIR registered

Idols desecrated in UP temple; FIR registeredPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 10:23 IST
Unidentified miscreants desecrated some idols at a temple in neighbouring Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday
The incident took place in Kheri Bairagi village on Friday, they said. A case has been registered against unidentified people following a complaint by temple priest Anil Kumar, police said. Security has been tightened in the village, they added
