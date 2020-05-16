Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over death of migrant labourers in UP accident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 migrant labourers who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 migrant labourers who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. He said that he prays the deceased rest in peace and those who were injured recover soon.
"Pained by the news of the death of 24 labourers and injuries to many people in the accident in Uttar Pradesh''s Auraiya. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured," Gandhi tweeted. In yet another mishap involving migrants, 24 labourers were killed after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- UP
- Auraiya district
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat foundation day
Rahul Gandhi greets workers on International Labour Day
Rahul Gandhi raises security, privacy concerns over Arogya Setu app
Aarogya Setu app is sophisticated surveillance system, raises privacy concerns: Rahul Gandhi
Arogya Setu is surveillance system outsourced to pvt operator; sans oversight it raises data security, privacy concerns: Rahul Gandhi.