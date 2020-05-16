Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over death of migrant labourers in UP accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 24 migrant labourers who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. He said that he prays the deceased rest in peace and those who were injured recover soon.

"Pained by the news of the death of 24 labourers and injuries to many people in the accident in Uttar Pradesh''s Auraiya. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured," Gandhi tweeted. In yet another mishap involving migrants, 24 labourers were killed after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.