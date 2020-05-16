Five migrant workers killed after truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

In another major accident, at least five migrant workers were killed after the truck they were travelling in, overturned near Banda town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The migrants were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, around 10 to 15 others were also injured in the accident. "Five migrant workers killed in a road accident near Banda town today after the truck they were traveling in overturned. They were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh," assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Praveen Bhuriya said.

Relief work is underway, police said. Earlier today, as many as 24 labourers were killed and several others injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)