48 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 2,205
Updated: 16-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:20 IST
48 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,205, said the state's COVID-19 Control Room on Saturday. Among all the positive cases reported, Guntur, Kurnool, and Nellore have reported 9 cases each, and Chittoor has reported 8 cases.
While Krishna has reported 7 cases, Vishakhapatnam 4 and Kadapa and West Godavari have reported one case each. At present, there are 803 active cases in the state while 1,353 people have been discharged from hospitals.
According to the bulletin, 49 people have succumbed to the infection in the state.
