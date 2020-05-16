Eleven luxury cars gutted in blaze in Kerala

Kozhikode(Ker),May 16 (PTI)Atleast11 luxury cars were gutted in a fire which broke out at a service centre at nearby Kunnamangalam early on Saturday, police said. Fire brigades rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under controlafter nearly two hours, they said.

The flames were noticed around 6 am thismorning by locals, who informed the police. The workshop at Thoolamvayal in Muriyanal in Kunnamangalam is an exclusive service station of Benz cars.

According to preliminary information, short circuitcould have caused the fire..