Odisha reports 65 new coronavirus cases, state count reaches 737
As many as 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha on Friday, informed the state Health Department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:43 IST
As many as 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha on Friday, informed the state Health Department. This took the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 737 till 9 am on Saturday, it added.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 568 with 166 cured/recovered and three deaths. Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, with 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
