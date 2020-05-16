Left Menu
CSIR-CMERI scientists develop disinfectant sprayer units

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:50 IST
Scientists at CSIR-CMERI in Durgapur have developed two sprayer units to disinfect indoor areas. The units can be used for the effective cleaning and disinfecting pathogenic micro-organism present in hospital wards, hospital beds, surfaces, rooms, halls and building corridors, a spokesperson of the institute said on Saturday.

The two units -- Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection Unit (POMID) -- are designed with two-stage spraying and separate storage tanks. Most of the disinfectant sprayers available in the market are based either on cleaning or disinfecting using single chamber storage but CSIR-CMERI developed sprayer systems consisting of dual-chamber storage, its director Harish Hirani said.

The technology will have relevance even beyond the COVID-19 crisis, he said..

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

