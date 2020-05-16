Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF orders immediate withdrawal of orderlies from retired brass in wake of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:11 IST
CRPF orders immediate withdrawal of orderlies from retired brass in wake of COVID-19

The CRPF has ordered immediate withdrawal of scores of its personnel working as domestic help and orderlies with its retired or repatriated officials fearing they may contract coronavirus infection in the absence of proper health care facilities, officials said on Saturday. The step has been taken in the country's largest paramilitary force, they said, after reports emerged recently that four jawans posted with a retired Additional Director General-rank officer of another paramilitary force had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The force, as per information accessed by PTI, has directed its northern sector based in Delhi to "immediately withdraw" all orderlies, security personnel, drivers and cooks provided from its regular strength of 3.25 lakh personnel. It has also begun a manpower audit to ascertain the number of men used for extending such privileges, the duration of these attachments and the order under which these postings were authorised.

"After a full manpower audit post May 17, only the most essential ones will be allowed to continue once the COVID-19 infection is contained." "Action will be taken against unauthorised approvals and the names of officials enjoying these perks illegally will be notified to the home ministry," a top officer who requested anonymity said. The official said other central paramilitary forces like the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal are expected to issue such directions soon.

They said the withdrawal of personnel will also help the force to supplement its already depleted manpower as over 300 personnel from CRPF units based in the national capital have either been infected by the pandemic, quarantined or are on leave. Also, they said, that withdrawal of these jawan-rank personnel is also to make sure that they do not get infected with the coronavirus as they may not be able to take proper care of their health while rendering these duties.

Recently, another paramilitary force had admitted four such staffers and a state police personnel to an isolation facility at its camp in Chhawla in south-west Delhi. These five personnel were posted at the residence of a senior officer in Delhi since he retired from service in February.

"We do not want a repeat of such an incident. These personnel working as domestic help and orderlies are as vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease as anyone else," a top paramilitary officer said. A back-of-the-envelope estimate by senior officials of these forces has found that over 100 vehicles and more than 400 orderlies and cooks of these Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deputed with various ranks of retired and repatriated officials across the country for varied periods of time.

The unofficial estimate put the expenditure of extending these perks at a few lakh rupees every year. The Union home ministry had taken note of this abuse of manpower in 2016 and had said such practices "create a wrong impression in the public mind and are also against the basic decorum and discipline of government service, more so of the uniformed forces." A directive issued on September 21, 2016 on the subject of 'retention of manpower, vehicle etc by police officers at their residence even after their retirement' had asked state and central governments that such facilities should be withdrawn "within a period of one month of retirement of any police official." It had said that those retired police officials who do not follow these instructions and enjoy these services by regular paramilitary personnel "should be made to pay”. "Similarly, action should be taken against the serving officials who do not take timely action to withdraw these privileges from retired officials," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order had said seeking its strict compliance.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

CAPF doctors treating COVID patients fighting separate battle on personal front

By Ankur Sharma Doctors of Central Armed Police Forces CAPF involved in COVID-19 duties are fighting an emotional battle too on the personal front. While women doctors are asking their kids not to get close to them, male doctors are living ...

China's Sany Group donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

In order to support and help India fight against the coronavirus epidemic, China-based Sany Group has donated about a million masks to India as well as other South Asian countries. It has been reported that this is the largest donation of m...

FM announces hike in FDI in defence production; ban on certain imports of defence weapons

To boost Make in India in defence production, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said FDI limit in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from 49 per cent while some weapons and platforms will be banned for imports....

All eyes on Germany as Bundesliga football returns

The Bundesliga returns to action on Saturday with the resumption of the first top European league since the coronavirus lockdown watched closely to see if it provides a blueprint for other competitions. Matches will be played behind closed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020