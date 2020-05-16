Left Menu
Muslims perform last rites of Sikh in J-K's Ganderbal amid lockdown

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:21 IST
Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Muslims performed last rites of a Sikh who passed away in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Ranveer Singh, a resident of Punjab, who was working as a carpenter in Wakura area of Ganderbal district of central Kashmir died a few days ago, the officials said.

Singh was living in the village – about 35 kms from here – along with a few colleagues at a rented accommodation. Soon after the news of his death spread, locals informed police and made arrangements for performing his last rites, the officials said.

Singh was cremated in the presence of officials of the civil and police administration, Wakura Tehsildar Ghulam Mohammad Bhat told PTI. "The locals showed huge support and arranged everything for the cremation of the deceased. The expenses related to the cremation were made by the locals. They also deposited some money in the account of Singh's wife," he said.

"It is our duty to help neighbours irrespective of their religion," Abdul Rehman, a local resident, said. He said many people from outside have been working in the area for the past several years and live there for most part of the year.

"Most of them leave the valley when winter approaches, but return in a few months. They become a part of the society. We try to help them in whichever way we can when they face any difficulty. So, when we heard about Singh's death, we came forward to arrange for his last rites," Rehman added..

