Lockdown: CR turns carrier of key medicines for Maha patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:55 IST
The Central Railway (CR) on Saturday said that ever since the lockdown came into force in March, it has transported life-saving medicines through its parcel train service on numerous occasions, which has earned praise from people. The Mumbai Division of the CR said that this exercise has helped several patients in different parts of the state, including Solapur and Chiplun, during the lockdown so far.

The public relations department of the CR said that the Mumbai division's chief commercial inspector (parcel), Jitendra Mishra and his team, have played a key role in helping people in emergency situation by supplying medicines. On May 12, the Mumbai division transported medicines for a blood cancer patient, who was in his native place in Solapur and whose medicines had exhausted, it said.

"Having understood the essential medicines required by patient, his son Sushil Padi sought help on Twitter," it said. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR, said that on receiving the request, the team ensured that the parcel will be delivered to Padi's native place within 24 hours through a special parcel train.

On getting the medicines, Padi later thanked the railways via Twitter, he said. In another incident earlier this month, one Suraj Pawar had sought the railways' help via Twitter seeking information on parcel train to Vaibhavwadi for medicine for his aunt suffering from cancer.

"On receiving the message, the commercial inspector acted on it. He coordinated with the Konkan Railway Control office and requested that the OkhaErnakulam Parcel train be given an unscheduled halt at Vaibhavwadi. The medicines were delivered through it," Sutar said. Similarly, medicines were delivered for a heart patient in Chiplun through a goods train, he said.

"The railways have received appreciation for its role in transporting life-saving medicines in time," he added..

