A total of 69 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat began the return journey to their hometowns in their respective districts in Assam on Saturday, after they were released from the Sultanpuri quarantine facility here, after testing negative for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:19 IST
69 Jamaat members begin return journey to Assam from Delhi after testing negative for COVID-19
Tablighi Jamaat member, Rafik Ali, talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 69 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat began the return journey to their hometowns in their respective districts in Assam on Saturday, after they were released from the Sultanpuri quarantine facility here, after testing negative for COVID-19. The Jamaat members had spent 45 days at the quarantine facility, prior to being released.

Rafik Ali, one of the members of the Tablighi Jamaat talking to ANI said, "We all had been lodged at Sultanpuri's quarantine facility. 69 Jamaat members from Assam were released today from the facility after having spent more than 45 days there. The results of all of us had come out negative for COVID-19." "We had attended the event at Markaz, Nizamuddin. We belong to different districts in Assam, and once we reach Guwahati then we will proceed to our districts. Three buses are going to Assam," he added.

The Jamaat member thanked the Center and Delhi government for the facilities and care given to them in the quarantine facility during their entire stay. "They gave us food, medicines and every other facility which we needed. Once the Ramzan month started, they ensured that adequate arrangements for our Sehri and Iftar were made there in the quarantine facility. We wholeheartedly thank the Centre and Delhi government for the care they gave us," he said.

Ali also said that the Jamaat head Maulana Saad is a noble person who prayed for the safety of the entire world. Meanwhile, a volunteer, Faisal Abbasi, who was helping the Jamaat members during their return journey said that close to 20-26 members were present in each bus.

"All of them have permission issued by the Delhi government to return home. Multiple screenings of each member have been carried out before they were released. We have made arrangements for their food, water and other needs keeping the Ramzan month in mind," Abbasi, the social worker, said. Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. (ANI)

