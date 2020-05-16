Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt bats for pvt investments in UT power DISCOMS, social infrastructure projects

Power distribution companies (DISCOMS) in Union Territories will be privatised in line with the new tariff policies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:42 IST
Govt bats for pvt investments in UT power DISCOMS, social infrastructure projects
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Power distribution companies (DISCOMS) in Union Territories will be privatised in line with the new tariff policies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. There has been sub-optimal performance of power, distribution and supply.

"However, the new initiatives will lead to better service to consumers with DISCOMs ensuring adequate power. This will enable to strengthen industries and bring in efficiency in the entire power sector," she said. The inefficiencies of DISCOMS will not burden consumers. The will be a standard of service and penalties for DISCOMs. This will also enable stability in the power sector, said Sitharaman, while addressing a press conference here along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

The Finance Minister also called for boosting private sector investment in social infrastructure through a revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme of Rs 8,100 crore. "The government will enhance the quantum of viability gap funding up to 30 per cent each of total project cost as VGF by the Centre and state or statutory bodies," she said, adding the projects will be proposed by the Central ministries and state governments.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Kolkata airport makes arrangements for contact- less proedures

Arrangements for contact-less travel and social distancing norms have been readied at the city airport to keep passengers safe from COVID-19, a top airport official said on Saturday. An absolute contact-less procedure with least possible su...

Olympic chief calls for 'vigilance and patience' ahead of Tokyo Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Saturday called for vigilance and patience in preparations for the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed a year until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bach was speaking after the International Olympic Committee...

Muzaffarnagar SDM (Sadar) replaced over irregularities in food distribution at quarantine centre

The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar Sadar SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre. Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been s...

Rlys ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district; district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers: Piyush Goyal.

Rlys ready to run Shramik Special trains from any district district collectors to prepare lists of stranded labourers Piyush Goyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020