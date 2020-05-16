Left Menu
Illegal liquor bottles worth approx Rs 5 lakhs seized in Andhra's Guntur

Police here have seized liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 5 lakhs from three watermelon-laden mini trucks.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:46 IST
Illegal liquor bottles worth approx Rs 5 lakhs seized in Andhra's Guntur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Police here have seized liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 5 lakhs from three watermelon-laden mini trucks. According to the police, the liquor bottles were seized on Friday night. They were being illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana.

"Last night, three mini lorries were trying to cross Pondugala check post at Andhra-Telangana border. They were carrying watermelon loads. But when the police checked, they found 2,332 liquor bottles under the watermelons. The bottles were being brought from Nalgonda in Telangana to Pedakurapadu in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The liquor seizure is worth approximately Rs 5 lakhs," said Sub-Inspector Bala Nagi Reddy of Dachepalli police station. "The police seized all liquor bottles and vehicles, detained the drivers and are investigating the case," Nagi added. (ANI)

