Punjab COVID-19 tally reaches 1,946
Punjab on Saturday confirmed that 1,946 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 1,257 patients cured and 32 deaths.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:14 IST
Punjab on Saturday confirmed that 1,946 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 1,257 patients cured and 32 deaths.
As per Department of Information and Public Relations, there are currently 657 active cases of the disease in the state.
India's count of coronavirus cases on Saturday soared to 85,940 including 30,153 recoveries and 2,752 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 53,035 active cases currently in the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
105 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, total cases rise to 585
Punjab reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 585
SAD accuses Punjab govt of 'mismanaging' Nanded pilgrims
Punjab alleges Maha govt's negligence after several Nanded returnees test positive
5 more states including Bihar, Punjab join 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme: Paswan