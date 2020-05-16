Punjab COVID-19 tally reaches 1,946

Punjab on Saturday confirmed that 1,946 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 1,257 patients cured and 32 deaths.

As per Department of Information and Public Relations, there are currently 657 active cases of the disease in the state.

India's count of coronavirus cases on Saturday soared to 85,940 including 30,153 recoveries and 2,752 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 53,035 active cases currently in the country. (ANI)