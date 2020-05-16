Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA grants special permission to bring seafarers stranded in Italy back to Goa

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given special permission to bring 414 Indian seafarers stranded in Italy back to the country through three special chartered flights.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:30 IST
MHA grants special permission to bring seafarers stranded in Italy back to Goa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given special permission to bring 414 Indian seafarers stranded in Italy back to the country through three special chartered flights. The three flights carrying the seafarers will land directly at Dabolim Airport.

"MHA has no objection to carrying out immigration functions in respect of 414 Indian nationals coming to India (Dabolim Airport, Goa) from Italy through three special chartered B-737 aircraft arranged by Costa Cruise company (tentatively on May 20, 2020)," the MHA said in a memorandum. However, the MHA said that it is subject to production of a no-objection certificate/permission from competent authority in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline operator shall also strictly adhere to the guidelines regarding COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs and DGCA, the memorandum said. Meanwhile, the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 7 to bring stranded Indian nationals back home from other countries, was initiated on Saturday. Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court allows police to probe alleged threat calls to Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary

A court here on Saturday granted permission to Delhi Police to investigate a case related to alleged threat calls received by the editor-in-chief of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi sai...

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by...

Every single request of states to facilitate transportation of migrants considered: Minister Singh

The Centre is seriously considering every single request of state governments to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. During a video conference with chief secretaries and senior offic...

C'garh to give 5kg free food grains to migrants for 2 months

Migrant labourers who have returned to Chhattisgarh from other states will get free food grains for the months of May and June from fair price shops as per a decision taken on Saturday by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said an official here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020