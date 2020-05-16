Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the coronavirus lockdown. The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.

"To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer," the Railways minister tweeted. "Along with this, the District Collectors should give a list and destination to the State Nodal Officer of Railways," he said. Over the last few days, Goyal has been appealing to state governments to approve more trains to ferry migrants to their home states. The appeal has gone out especially to states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.