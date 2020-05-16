Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1057 new cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday, with 1,057 new patients being found positive for coronavirus including 709 "super spreaders" in Ahmedabad city, a Health official said. The total cases now stands at 10,989 while the number of fatalities rose to 625 with 19 people succumbing to the viral infection, the official said.

"Ten of the 19 deceased were suffering from comorbidities," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. "Apart from 348 new cases reported on Saturday, the state health department has added a tally of 709 'super spreaders'," Ravi said explaining the total number of new cases.

A total of 273 patients were discharged, taking the tally of thew recovered patients to 4,308, Ravi added..