Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 973 to 8,144; 14 more die

The COVID-19 case count inAhmedabad rose to 8,144 on Saturday after detection of 973 newpatients in the district, including 709 "super spreaders", astate Health official said

The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 493 with 14more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the officialsaid

A total of 163 patients were discharged from hospitalsin Ahmedabad, taking the total number of the recovered casesto 2,545.