884 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 41 deaths

As many as 884 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 18,396, while death toll due to the pandemic rose to 696 with 41 new deaths. 238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 18,396 cases, 4,806 have recovered so far. The BMC also said that of the 41 deaths recorded on Saturday, 14 had taken place between May 7 and 12.

26 of them were male and 15 female. 24 of 41 patients had comorbidities, two were below the age of 40, 27 were above 60 while 12 were between the ages of40 and 60 ..