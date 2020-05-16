Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by the government.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 21:30 IST
Kerala's Syro Malabar Church requests CM to open worship places
Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop George Alencherry has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting that places of worship should be allowed to open subject to social distancing and other conditions laid down by the government. He said that this can be applied to all religions.

The Bishop has cited in his letter that if the lockdown continues, the mental tension of the people will increase and its after-effects cannot be predicted. The Bishop also stated that as far as Christians are concerned, the permission to conduct masses with not more than the participation of 50 people is a necessity.

"The government can issue directives to wear masks, use of sanitisers before and after mass and maintain social distancing inside the churches. Participation in mass is needed for believers to get out of mental stress and to find out inner peace," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: In Pune virus hotspot, man dies waiting for ambulance

The kin and neighbours of a 54- year-old man have alleged that he died waiting for an ambulance in Nana Peth area, one of the coronavirus hotspots in Pune. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, they added.Pune Municipal Corp...

NFL-Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself into authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney. Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of ro...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cycle programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown s...

Amid Oppn outcry, Goa Guv hails CM's handling of virus crisis

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the state government was working efficiently to contain the coronavirus outbreak and there was no need for his intervention as demanded from some quarters. Malik said the administration under Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020