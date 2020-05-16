5 test positive on Sat, Goa COVID-19 count reaches 13

The number of COVID-19 cases inGoa reached 13 after five people tested positive for novelcoronavirus on Saturday, a health official said

The five included a man who was part of a group of1,000 workers brought to the state by the Goa State IndustriesAssociation to resume economic activities here after easing oflockdown restrictions, he added

"They were quarantined in a hotel in north Goa. Allthe workers were tested and the report of one returnedpositive. He has been hospitalised," the official said.