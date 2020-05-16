Manipur's COVID-19 case count goes to seven

A 22-year-old woman, who returned to Manipur from Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the count of those infected with the virus to seven, as per the state health department.

Out of seven positive cases, five are active cases in the state.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)