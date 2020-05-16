Out of work due to lockdown, 32-year-old TV actor hangs self

A 32-year-old television actor struggling with debts and lack of assignments due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Manjot Singh, a resident of Swapnapoorti Complex in Kharghar, hanged himself on Friday night, an official said.

"His wife spotted him hanging and tried to call for help but nobody turned up, possibly due to the coronavirus scare. When police reached the home, she was still holding onto his legs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said. Singh's last rites were held in Panvel, and his parents, who were informed of the death, could not make it here from Punjab due to the lockdown, but witnessed the funeral through video call, he added.

"Preliminary probe has found he was in debt and was not getting work due to the lockdown. An accidental death case has been registered," the Kharghar police station official said..