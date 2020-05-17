Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:57 IST
Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Four persons, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the state to five, officials said on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, two have returned from Mumbai, one from Chennai and one from Kolkata, they said.

Two Mumbai returnees, a 75-year-old woman and a 48- year-old man, had reached Imphal on May 14 in a hired vehicle and were placed under quarantine at the RD Wing in Lamphel, which had been set up to quarantine patients returning from other states following treatment, they said. One of the two underwent treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital there.

A 22-year-old woman, who had recently returned from Chennai in a special train, also tested positive for the dreaded virus and was staying at a quarantine centre in Churachandpur district, another official said. "The woman was admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital after she developed fever," he said.

She was among the 1,140 stranded Manipuris who had reached Jiribam railway station in the state on May 13. A nursing professional, who was under quarantine, tested positive and was shifted to an isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The woman, who works in a Kolkata hospital, had returned to Manipur in a bus on May 7, the official said. The COVID-19 Consultative Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting on Saturday to review the situation after the new cases were reported in the state.

The committee members took stock of the availability of quarantine centres and the testing capacity of the state as more people stranded outside Manipur are expected to come in the next few days, according to a statement issued by the home department. The influx of people will continue, and three special trains coming from Baroda, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will reach the state soon, the official said.

The committee also suggested the testing of all the people who came from outside and asked the authorities to keep them in quarantine centres till the test results are received. It recommended the state government to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 31, the statement said.

"Exemptions may be given to agriculture activities, MGNREGA, MSME sector with social distancing norms in rural areas," it said. Manipur was declared a zero positive COVID-19 state by the chief minister on April 19, after two coronavirus patients recovered.

Following the detection of positive cases at two quarantine centres, the Imphal West district administration has taken up containment measures. Deputy Commissioner Imphal West N Praveen said the containment measures have been taken up "in view of the impending threat of COVID-19 pandemic in the areas".

Meanwhile, the government has cancelled all curfew passes which have been issued previously by the district administrations. Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, in an office memorandum, stated that "instances of misuse of these passes by pass holders" have come into the notice of the government.

The Manipur Police on Satuday detained 1,030 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown orders and seized 696 vehicles in the state, a senior officer said. All the detained people were produced before courts and a total fine of Rs 1.11 lakh was imposed on them, a statement, issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun, said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

White House says Trump fired State Dept watchdog at Pompeo's request

U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Departments inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,...

Mission Vande Bharat: 310 Indian pilgrims depart from Tehran for New Delhi

As many as 310 Indian pilgrims departed from Tehran, Iran for New Delhi by Mahan Air on Saturday. The group hails from Ladakh and will later go home to Leh by special flights. A group of 310 Indian pilgrims, hailing from Ladakh, departed Te...

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

New Yorks Watkins Glen International auto race circuit and several horse racing tracks in the state can reopen without fans from June 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.NASCAR, which returns from a two-month, novel coronavirus-enforc...

930 more COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, total count reaches 20,995

A total of 930 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Bangladesh, taking the count of the countrys COVID-19 cases to 20,995, according to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR. With 16 deaths over the past 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020