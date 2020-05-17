Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways operated over 160 Shramik Special trains and ferried 2.39 Lakh migrants on Saturday

Indian Railways has operated more than 160 Shramik Special trains on Saturday for inter-state movement of migrant workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 12:51 IST
Railways operated over 160 Shramik Special trains and ferried 2.39 Lakh migrants on Saturday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has operated more than 160 Shramik Special trains on Saturday for inter-state movement of migrant workers. Yesterday, railways has operated a total of 167 Shramik Special trains.

Notably, one Shramik Special train ferries an average of 1,200 passengers. Nearly 2.39 lakh passengers are expected to have travelled via these trains so far. "Indian Railways has run 167 shramik special trains yesterday carrying 2.39 lakh migrants to their home states," the statement from the Ministry of Railways read.

Notably, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked the District Collectors of the country to prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through State nodal officer. Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays...

Afghan president, rival close in on power-sharing deal - sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, his rival in the disputed presidential election, are close to finalising a power-sharing deal to end a political stalemate in the war-torn nation, three sources familiar with the matter t...

Malaysia reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Malaysias health ministry reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,894.The country reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 113. ...

Israel finally set to swear in government after 3 elections

After three deadlocked and divisive elections, a year and a half of political paralysis and another three-day delay because of political infighting in his Likud party over coveted Cabinet posts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was finally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020