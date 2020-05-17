Railways operated over 160 Shramik Special trains and ferried 2.39 Lakh migrants on Saturday

Indian Railways has operated more than 160 Shramik Special trains on Saturday for inter-state movement of migrant workers. Yesterday, railways has operated a total of 167 Shramik Special trains.

Notably, one Shramik Special train ferries an average of 1,200 passengers. Nearly 2.39 lakh passengers are expected to have travelled via these trains so far. "Indian Railways has run 167 shramik special trains yesterday carrying 2.39 lakh migrants to their home states," the statement from the Ministry of Railways read.

Notably, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has asked the District Collectors of the country to prepare a list of stranded labourers and destination, and apply it to railways through State nodal officer. Indian Railways has got the capacity to run almost 300 Shramik special trains a day. (ANI)